Actress Tracey Boakye is yet to recover from the consequence of her outburst and decision to engage musician Mzbel in a war-of-words.

Aside the intense backlash suffered from the public, Tracey has incurred the wrath of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) who have threatened to suspend her.

In spite of the threats, Tracey has refused to eat humble pie as she has rather challenged FIPAG’s decision, claiming she wasn’t a member of the association.

To that effect, the Public Relations Officer of FIPAG, Mawuli Ekpe Peter, has revealed some secrets of her involvement with the association eight years ago, as reported by Rainbow Radio.

Mr Ekpe insisted Tracy became a full member of the association after she could only afford part payment of her mandatory fee.

ALSO READ

He explained the self-acclaimed millionaire could only afford GHS 300 out of the GHS 500 required.

He, however said the part-payment validated her status in the association despite the unpaid balance.

The aftermath of Tracey Boakye’s decision to dare FIPAG has resulted in an indefinite suspension for going against Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, Ethics and Sensibilities.

The suspension makes it impossible for Tracy to partake in any of FIPAG’s activities until her punishment was reviewed.

Find attached a press release from FIPAG: