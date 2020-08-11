Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has paid a glowing tribute to late actor Frimpong Manso, popularly known in showbiz circles as Osofo Dadzie, who died on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The veteran actor, who was the lead character in the television drama series Osofo Dadzie in the 1980’s died at the age of 89 following a short illness.

In a post on her official Facebook page, the MP expressed her condolences to the family of the late actor before paying a befitting tribute.

The Minister also recounted her last personal encounter with Osofo Dadzie, which was in the run-up to the 2016 general election, stating that the late actor “was still witty and lively.”

