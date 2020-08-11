General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jonson Asiedu Nketia, has descended heavily on his colleague General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, describing the latter in unprintable words.

Mr Nketia in an interview on Joy FM poured his anger on Mr Boadu for accusing him of busing foreigners from neighboring countries to register in the just ended voters’ registration exercise, particularly at Banda Kabrono in the Bono region.

“If John Boadu was in his right senses, he will not come and sit on television and be claiming they were sent [alleged Ivorian nationals] by Asiedu Nketia. From where? If they were indeed sent by me, why will I tell my agents to pick challenge forms and challenge their eligibility?” he questioned.

THESE ALSO:

“Please I want Joy FM to expose the lunacy in politics, the lunatic who is parading as a General Secretary in this country. Follow up at the police station and then follow up with the Electoral Commission and all the 66 people, and you will find out that there are challenge forms filed by NDC agents against the Ivorians,” he further noted.

Mr Boadu on Monday alleged that NDC’s Mr Nketia orchestrated the registration of over 60 Ivorians at Banda Kabrono in the Bono region.

He insisted that polling centres where foreigners were captured unto the electoral roll during the just-ended voters’ registration exercise were facilitated by officials of the NDC.