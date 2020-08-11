The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has replied some assertions made by former president John Mahama in an interview on pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) television station, Woezor TV.

Mr Mahama, during his interview, noted that the GACL was ceding 66 per cent of the over GH¢ 5 billion valued Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Turkish company TAV-SUMMA Consortium, for a paltry $70 million.

He said a $600 million dollar investment was put into the construction of the Terminal 3 of the premier airport and so was dumbfounded as to why the ruling government would sell that quantum of shares of KIA to the Turkish firm.

But, the GACL in a rebuttal to the claims made by the former president, stated for the records that the KIA had neither been sold nor privatised as stated by Mr Mahama.

“For the records, KIA is NOT FOR SALE or being privatised; rather an unsolicited proposal has been received from a Turkish Consortium which is yet to be considered. It is rather unfortunate that certain figures from the proposal are being used to peddle untruths,” the statement read.

The GACL, in the statement, also denied the assertion by Mr Mahama that his government, while in power, invested $600 million into KIA alone, stating that the said amount was shared among all the various airports in the country.

Find below details of GACL’s press release: