The Proprietor of Bright Senior High School (SHS) at Akyem Kukurantumi, Bright Amponsah, has been charged with abetment of crime to wit assault and causing damage.

This comes after he allegedly incited final year students to attack West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officials and a journalist in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

Mr Amponsah was arrested and subsequently granted bail together with four other teachers of the school on Monday, August 10, 2020.

They reported at the Koforidua Divisional Command to further assist the police with investigations.

ALSO READ:

The Koforidua Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Kofi Adzie Tuadzra, who led the initial operation, told Citi News the proprietor will soon be arraigned.

“We picked up the proprietor and we began our investigation into the allegations that he mobilised students to assault WAEC officials. The case was left with the Tafo District Headquarters.

“They have carried out investigations and today the parties were brought here to know the way forward and by this weekend, we will know whether they will be taken to court or not. We are still investigating.

“As and when we find out that there is enough evidence to support the charges against them, we will know whether we will take them to court or not, but when we are done, we will definitely go to court,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Koforidua Divisional Command has beefed up security at various examination centres to provide adequate security for invigilators.

However, WAEC has relocated the examination centre from Bright SHS to Ofori Panin Senior High School following the riots.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is also calling for the immediate closure of the school.