The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is demanding the closure of Bright Senior High School (SHS) over the riots in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council explained that the assault on some West African Examination Council officials and a journalist by rampaging students in the School on Thursday, August 6, 2020, has triggered their decision.

A statement, signed by D.M. Ofori- Atta, noted the latest incident is not isolated but rather“confirms several reports of the corrupt and exploitative motive of Bright Senior High School.

“I am instructed by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and on the august permission of His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the following measures divorced from any compromise: The closure of the Bright Senior High School with immediate effect.

ALSO READ:

“The arrest of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of Bright Senior High School and his immediate prosecution.

“On humanitarian grounds and fatherly consideration, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council will assist in the rehabilitation of affected students; this is in consideration of their immediate and best interest,” it said.

“The assault was instigated and ordered under the misdirection of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of the rogue Bright Senior High School which for over a decade has been engaged in ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which runs against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of the public examination,” the statement added.