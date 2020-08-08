Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern region has reportedly been picked up by police from the Eastern Regional command.

The arrest follows allegations of assault by some students of the school on West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) invigilators upon his alleged command on Thursday.

Mr Amponsah is reported to have incited students to beat up the officials for tightening security during the exam.

Nii Djan Mensah, the official who supervised the Kukurantumi and Tafo Zones, explained that vigilance had been heightened because of purported malpractices being supported by teachers of the school.

A journalist with the Daily Graphic in the region, Damalie Emmanuel Pacome, who had gone to the school to report, was also assaulted by the students leaving him with severe injuries.

The angry students allegedly smashed the phones of the officials and injured one of them because they were unhappy about strict supervision during the exam.

They clashed with the officials over social distancing in the examination hall, insisting the invigilators were too strict on them.

The students crossed him with a motorbike at an obscure place after he had fled from the school compound and subjected him to severe beating.

The reporter, sensing danger, jumped on to a moving commercial vehicle to save his life.

The 2020 WASSCE has been marred with disturbances from some students over what some described as strict supervision.

Some students also claim the past questions distributed by the government did not reflect in the final paper, which is the reason for the pockets of vandalism recorded in schools in parts of the country.