Singer Wendy Shay has added her voice to those of Ghanaians who are criticising singer Mzbel and actress Tracey Boakye over their recent brawl which is trending on social media for days.

Talking about the brouhaha, Wendy Shay said she cannot fathom why most so-called big girls in the country are always fighting over men.

The Rufftown singer, who felt furious and expressed gross disappointment, wrote on her Twitter timeline:

Ever since I came to Ghana, all I see is these so-called big girls slaying and fighting over d**ks.

Can’t we just get one woman who will inspire these young girls growing up morally? she quizzed.

According to her, she never sees herself following the lifestyles of such celebrities who have no morals.

I dare to be different! Act like a lady think like a man. Ghana wake up!, she said.

Check out the original tweet below: