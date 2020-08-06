Singer Mzbel has replied actress Tracey Boakye after the latter called her out in a video for disrespecting her.

According to Miss Boakye, Mzbel goofed when she tried to compare her lifestyle to that of colleague actress Jackie Appiah.

In an interview, Mzbel said the actress brags a lot and it will only be apt if she puts her money where her mouth is.

But the actress, expressing her sentiments in a 50-minute Instagram live video, said Mzbel has no right to compare her lifestyle to another female industry player.

She further alleged that Mzbel is one of the ‘side chicks’ chasing her baby daddy for cash.

But Mzbel, responding to her allegation asked her to calm down.

The ’16 Years’ singer again asked the actress not to vent her spleen because her baby daddy wasn’t interested in her anymore.

Mzbel, who was spending time in her house with emerging artistes Iona Reine, fired the actress and described her as a villager who does not know when to keep mute.

She took time to take a tour of her house to rubbish claims by the actress that she lives in a hencoop.

Watch the 19 minutes video below: