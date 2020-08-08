The persecution of prophets in Ghana is to blame for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, has said.

According to the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, God revealed to many prophets but they were afraid to make it public for fear of harassment from Ghanaians who are now “very rebellious of the work of God.”

“Many prophets, both home and abroad, saw the coronavirus pandemic coming but they were afraid to talk due to persecution but their prayers have helped limit the number of deaths,” Prophet Amoako said in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Conceding that there are fake prophets in the country, the man of God said all of them must not be classified together and condemned.

ALSO READ:

“Ghana is a covenant nation and God is in this country. God has mercy on Ghana because of the work of prophets in the country. We have saved this country with our prayers. Not all of us are fake,” he bemoaned.

The Alive Chapel Founder maintained that, every country in the world needs prophets because “we are the light of the nation.”

Prophet Amoako appealed to the citizenry not to joke with genuine men of God because of a few charlatans.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case count, according to the Ghana Health Service, is 37,812 with over 200 deaths.