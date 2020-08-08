Two persons have died at Mpatuam Bontefufuo, a farming Community in the Amansie West District after ‘galamsey’ pit collapsed on them last night.

The deceased, Yaw Asiedu, 35, and 54-year-old Osei Kwame, 54, were mining in the restricted area when the dug out sand came crushing down.

Some colleagues, who rushed to the scene, found the pair buried in the ground.

After several efforts, the bloody body of Mr Asiedu was retrieved by colleague miners and deposited at the Frimpong Boateng mortuary at Toase.

Mpatuam is a community noted for illegal mining and despite several calls to stop the act, the workers have become recalcitrant.