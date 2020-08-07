Actress Tracey Boakye has officially apologised to Ghanaians and her fans following her rant on social media against her colleague industry player, Mzbel.

In a new video posted on the actress’ official Instagram page, sighted by Adomonline.com, Moesha Buduong is inside the residence of Miss Boakye.

The video captured Miss Buduong carrying actress Boakye’s daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, in her arms while seated in a chair with Miss Boakye standing beside her in harmony.

According to Miss Boakye, who rained insults on Mzbel for throwing shades at her, she was glad Miss Buduong took time off her schedule to visit her.

MORE:

Miss Boakye, looking directly in the camera, said: Auntie came home to visit Nhyira and also I said I won’t talk again. In fact, I am feeling bad and I am sorry [SIC].

The Kumawood actress further asked Miss Buduong to beg her fans on her behalf.

So as she said she is so sorry for what she said and I am sure she has realised her mistakes and apologised to her fans and followers. At least she has accepted her mistakes [SIC], she said.

Watch the video below: