Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, is hoping his political party; the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) comes back to power.

He said it has been his greatest wish but internal bickering has made it highly impossible for this dream to come true.

“I’m CPP by birth, and by experience, by everything and I wish the CPP comes back to life,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The political party of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah has been in perpetual hibernation after the death of Mr Nkrumah.

ALSO READ:

The party, which has survived by forming alliances with either the ruling New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress depending on who is in power, lost its relevance when it decided to end its ‘marriage’ with these two dominant parties.

This decision, taken by then CPP National Chairman, Samia Nkrumah, many party members argue, has affected their political fortunes.

The only way to prevent the CPP from going into political oblivion, Mr Baako stressed is for them to form alliances.

He said the focus of the current executives is to win parliamentary seats and nurture the constituencies.

“My strategy is to focus on parliamentary elections, grow the party in the constituencies, get a certain voice in a multi-party parliament and then move from there step-by-step,” the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide added.

Mr Baako underscored the need for the CPP to form an alliance with other Nkrumahist parties ahead of the December polls.