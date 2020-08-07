The Unit Committee Chairman of Wassa Abre-hyia in the Western region has given reasons why a man who allegedly impregnated his daughter will not be banished.

The culprit, 35-year-old Kwasi Abu, impregnated his 15-year-old daughter he has been living with after divorcing his wife.

According to Nana Kwame Amoateng, though the culprits have gone through the rituals as demanded by the gods, they can in no way banish them because the practice has been stopped in the town.

The girl, who has been staying with her father for the past 13 years since the collapse of her parent’s marriage, confessed and mentioned her father as the one responsible for her pregnancy.

Mr Abu, who admitted the act, has since been made to provide three sheep and other items to perform rituals to pacify the gods of the Wassa Abre-hyia land.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Amoateng said the matter has not been reported to the police because it is the responsibility of the family to continue the case.

“Leaders of the community have made them go through rituals to pacify the gods and that is why we made them go round the town and sprinkle blood throughout the town.

“We can’t report to the police because as community leaders our part is to do rituals and the family is also satisfied with the process.

“Till the family takes the decision to report the matter to the police and have the man arrested, we as community leaders cannot make any move,” he said.