The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said the indiscipline in Senior High Schools (SHS) is due to the over-pampering of the students by the government.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu, said the hands of teachers and headmasters are tied due to stringent laws that give the students the leeway to misbehave.

“We are breeding over-pampered students with the introduction of free SHS. The laws introduced in schools by government give the students the impetus to be insolent,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Some final year SHS students have taken President Nana Akufo-Addo to the cleaners after past questions procured for them did not feature in their examination.

The GES, in November last year, procured 400,000 sets of questions and answer booklets from the West African Examination Council for distribution to the first batch of beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy.

With the provision of the past questions, the students assumed the questions would be the exact ones that would appear but were disappointed when they were faced with new questions.

Though most of the students captured on video have been reprimanded and rendered unqualified apology for their conduct, Mr Kabonu said the embarrassment would have been avoided if the school heads were in charge.

He said “what we are seeing are results of government‘s decision to undermined the authority of school heads.

“We give students past questions, marking scheme and even chief examiners report so what do you expect? We are now witnessing this nonsense because of this” Mr Kabonu added.

