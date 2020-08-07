The family of a man who was allegedly kidnapped at Kambagu in the Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri district of the North East Region is calling for his immediate release.

Kon-yan Yariban, 83, was abducted on Monday morning by a group of people who ambushed him on his way to a family meeting.

His son, Issac Yariban, who narrated the incident to JoyNews said the kidnappers, about three of them, tied his father’s hands behind his back before taking him out of the village on a motorbike.

According to him, the family suspects his father was being held in one of the Ghanaian communities in Togo.

The family is, therefore, appealing to the police and other authorities in the area to step up efforts to rescue the man, who the family adds, has been in detention for five days now.

“I am still appealing to the Ghana police and other authorities to intervene. We need them to come in and assist us to rescue my father because he is now in somebody’s custody and he is not in a safe place.”

Residents who spoke to JoyNews upon a visit to the community alleged that the kidnapping is linked to a dispute between the man and another family who accused him of being a wizard and also responsible for the mysterious death of their relative, two months ago.

They said, although he had earlier denied the allegation, his accusers insist he must face a witchdoctor to clear his name.

According to his wife, her husband has been under constant harassment and intimidation, including threats of banishment.

The 67-year-old woman, Tanjon Mariban, also appealed to the perpetrators to release her husband since she is now being described as a “half widow”.

But touching on the issue, the police said they are investigating the matter.

The Bunpkrugu/Nakpanduri District Police Commander, Mr. Stephen Delarport, who refused to speak on record said the police are yet to establish where exactly the man was being held by the alleged kidnappers.

The Commander, however, believes the incident could be just an escalation of a family feud and urged the man’s family to be calm and assist the police with the ongoing investigation.