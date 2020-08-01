Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has finally replied colleague Samini after the latter expressed disappointment in his godson, Stonebwoy, for not giving him heads-up on his upcoming project with the Already hitmaker.

According to Shatta Wale, he cannot grasp the significance of Samini’s rant because its childish and uncalled for.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Shatta Wale, who is making waves over his Beyoncé feature, said Samini should rather support Stonebwoy.

Samini is particularly unhappy about the fact that Stonebwoy had agreed on a ‘sound clash’ with Shatta Wale without seeking his prior approval or even linking him to the gig.

A few days ago, Samini begged Shatta Wale for a musical battle to iron out their long-standing differences only for Shatta to ignore him and choose his ‘protégé’.

Reacting to this, the Shatta Movement Boss said he is amazed by the mere fact that Samini wants to battle him because Samini, in his heydays said I wasn’t fit to be on the same stage with him.

Shatta also touched on the fact that Samini isn’t fond of Stonebwoy like before because when the ‘Putuu’ musician got arrested after pulling a gun at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Samini never showed up in any of the court hearings.

Coach, that is not nice. When I wanted him for clash, he said my brand is not his standard. Samini never gave me the opportunity to stand on stage with him one-on one. He didn’t want that because he felt I was a threat.

Now we talk and vibe… I think he should even support Stonenbwoy. Stonebwoy was a kid when he was with you, now where Stonebwoy has gotten to, you should be proud of him. You can give birth and your son can do more than you did.

The time they arrested Stonebwoy, Samini should have slept in the cell for Stonebwoy. Those were times that he was to say Police don’t arrest my son. Samini could have said let me sleep in the cell for him or even come to the court for once but he never did.

This is time for the boy to chop and you are washing your dirty linen in the public. I think it’s childish for him to come out like that. These are the people who say I am emotional but I am happy he is feeling that ’emotionally’.” [SIC]