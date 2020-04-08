Rapper Sarkodie has dismissed assertions that the timing for the release of his ‘Sub Zero’ diss track is wrong.

The award-winning musician has said activities in the creative space cannot come to a halt simply because there is a pandemic.

The ‘Anadwo’ hit singer was replying dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who said he was very disappointed in Sarkodie for releasing a diss song at a time that the world is battling the deadly Coronavirus.

Reacting to the song in an interview on TV3 New Day with MzGee on Tuesday, Shatta Wale said he was disappointed.

“Sarkodie is talking about beef and the industry is happy. I’m disappointed, I thought you were going to tell me he’s donated some few things to some needy people but if Sarkodie has really thrown a shot at me in this time of our life where people are dying when people need help…,” he said.

Shortly after Shatta Wale made those comments, the rapper responded, saying Berma gyae gyimie no … you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time… emotional singers.”

Commenting further on the issue in an interview on TV3 New Day, from New Jersey in the States where he is currently locked down, Sarkodie said there was nothing wrong with the timing for his releases.

READ ALSO

“It’s about how you want to see it because how I see it is different…This is music and in this COVID-19 everybody has to do their work. We can advocate for the information that people have to hear which is very necessary…but as entertainers, we still don’t have to stop working… so as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, whoever that is doing music it doesn’t stop because this is the time that they actually need it.”

He believes strongly that this is the time that they have to use entertainment to give back to society. Sarkodie noted an instance where a hospital actually invited a musician to play for the patients.

“I hate it when people see our job as fun or hobby. This is a serious job, I’m an artiste and these times we need these things… Shatta Wale did a live concert which was beautiful because that takes your mind of what is happening…we are artistes as much as we want to also panic, we have a job to entertain,” the rapper further explained.

Sarkodie stressed that the death rate might even go up if there was no entertainment.

