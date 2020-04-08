Samini is urging musicians to do more virtual concerts to entertain fans while the lockdown directive is still in place.

He told Joy News that such online concerts should be part of every artiste’s strategy to endure the lockdown because technology is the order of the day.

“Online concerts is something that has been there and will always be there. Whether coronavirus or not, every artiste should find a way to engage their audience online live,” the Reggae/Dancehall artiste said.

Samini said he has plans to organise such a concert during or after the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that there will acoustic performances of some of his songs and many other surprises.

Samini advised fans across the globe to adhere to all precautionary measures and stay safe as he is also doing with his family in Canada.

So far, Shatta Wale and Manifest have taken the lead when it comes to virtual concerts.

The two on Saturday put on shows from their homes and streamed on YouTube for all their fans to enjoy. Edem has also entertained fans during the period.