Award winning Dancehall acts, Samini and Shatta Wale, appear to be beside themselves with excitement over the legalisation of some cannabis, popularly known as ‘wee’.

Parliament recently gave approval for licenses for the production of cannabis of not more than 0.3 per cent Tetrahydrocannabinol for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The approval empowers the Narcotics Control Board to oversee the industrial use of some cannabis for the stated reasons.

Responding to the news, the two artistes engaged in exchange of nice words to glorify the ‘weed’ which has not been totally legalised.

Chart below: