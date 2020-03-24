National Service Personnel have been asked to take mandatory leave in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, said the directive is to ensure the safety of service personnel nationwide.

Based on this backdrop, all service personnel and other non-essential staff are to take mandatory paid leave effective Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“All newly-posted nurses who are due to start national service in April 2020 are also to take the month of April 2020 as their terminal leave,” the statement said.

