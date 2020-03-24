The Lagos health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has asked everyone who attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2020 held on Saturday, March 14, to self-isolated.

According to him, they may have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He further urged the individuals to contact health workers should they notice any coronavirus-related symptoms.

His tweets read:

MORE STORIES:

I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to:

Observe strict self- isolation ]and also] call our #TollFree line if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms. Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Find the original post below: