Lagos Health commissioner urges attendees of AMVCA to self-isolate after one tested positive in Nigeria

The Lagos health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has asked everyone who attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2020 held on Saturday, March 14, to self-isolated.

According to him, they may have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He further urged the individuals to contact health workers should they notice any coronavirus-related symptoms.

His tweets read:

I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to:

Observe strict self- isolation ]and also] call our #TollFree line if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms. Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

