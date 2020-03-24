The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present alternatives on how Ghana can win the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The party’s COVID-19 Response Team is already putting a document together as the cases recorded in the country continuous to rise.

Chairman of the technical committee, Propser Bani, revealed this at a news conference in Accra.

Cases of coronavirus jumped to 52 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after about 185 travelers were quarantined and tested for the virus.

Some 25 tested positive which has resulted in the escalation, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu announced.

This development, according to the NDC, calls for desperate measures to protect the lives of the citizenry.

As an immediate measure, the party is calling for full disclosure as the government works to minimise cases recorded.

Mr Bani said the NDC will be presenting a document to the government on their assessment of the situation and their recommendations as well.

The opposition party, he added, is also developing a comprehensive plan on the crisis.

Mr Bani assured they were prepared to assist the government in any way possible should they be called upon.