The Public Services Commission has directed all public institutions to provide flexible working hours for workers as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a memo, the Commission’s chairman, Janet Ampdu Fofie, directed public service organisations to prepare their business continuity plan in accordance with the policy of flexible working hours.



The Commission suggested measures such as shifts, rotations and annual leaves for public workers to reduce the number of workers reporting to the office.

