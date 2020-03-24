Many Ugandans, including commercial drivers and conductors, are sticking to rules of social distancing by carrying only two passengers per row, in the fight against Coronavirus.

This is a directive many countries hit with the novel Covid-19 disease have adopted, together with others such as frequent washing of hands with soap, avoiding crowded places among others meant to lower the curve.

These photos, circulating on some digital platforms, suggest how drivers in Uganda are determined to prevent possible coronavirus spread in vehicles.

