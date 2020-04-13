The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region has lashed residents for defying the social distancing principle as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a time residents gathered to pick up relief items being distributed amid the lockdown in parts of Ghana.

The DCE, Nana Okyere-Tawia Antwi, in an Ash Lacoste and blue jeans, who was angered by the situation, pulled out a cane and begun lashing them causing the crowd to disperse immediately.

The video captured residents in front of a house believed to be the relief items collection point as they were served bags of rice through a window.

