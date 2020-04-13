The Chief Executive Officer of Amadia Foundation, Mrs Nana Ama Duodo, has donated items such as toiletries, bags of rice, drinks and other items to the needy residing in Tema and its environs.

According to her, the kind gesture is to help in alleviating the hardship faced by majority of Ghanaians, especially aged people, in areas where lockdown has been initiated.

Two old men receive items from Amadia Foundation

She also educated the elderly about their vulnerability to the Covid-19 disease, adding that, they should take hygiene and social distancing seriously as the pandemic is starting to gain grounds in the country.

CEO of Amadia Foundation, Mrs Nana Ama Duodo conversing with an elder person in Tema

Amadia Foundation is a non-governmental organisation with the vision of alleviating the suffering and hardship of the elderly in society by way of paying hospital bills for neglected elderly people, provide shelter, healthcare for the old and vulnerable in society.

Amadia Foundation presents food items to aged people living in Tema