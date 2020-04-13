Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again proven he has all rights to answer the name, Omo Baba Olowo, for every reason.

This is because Davido just threw in some cash to get his staff better living conditions.

The DMW boss just got his staff a new house in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The ‘Risky’ hitmaker is well known for his online and offline acts of benevolence. The latest of which is getting a new house for his staff.

He shared the news on social media as fans continued to applaud his kind gesture.

He wrote: ” I bought a house for my staff today… Great feeling.”