The novel coronavirus has cancelled many events across the world and the latest to amaze Nigerians were a couple who decided to tie the knot amidst the ban on public gathering in Nigeria.

With no guests seated at the reception grounds, the two were seen dancing to Burna Boy’s Angelina song on the dance floor.

Social media users, who commented on the video, commended the couple for their decision to go ahead with the wedding even though they could have rescheduled the date.

