Nigeria on Monday recorded five new cases of the novel coronavirus spreading across the globe, bringing the number of those who tested positive in the country to 35.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: Two in FCT, Two in Lagos & one in Edo,” the country’s centre for disease control said on Twitter.

“Two cases are returning travelers from the United Kingdom,” it added.

Nigeria reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday, March 23.

The deceased was a 67-year-old man who came back to Nigeria in March after undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The departed had multiple underlying health conditions including cancer, diabetes and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.