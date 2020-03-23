The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated it has not registered any Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs) for screening and diagnosis of coronvirus (Covid-19) in Ghana.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the FDA said the only kits approved by the Ministry of Health is the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

FDA is, therefore, calling on the public to be guided accordingly.

“This process will be guided by independently evaluated diagnostics as an assurance of quality. As evidence accumulates based on rigorous data, the FDA will update and/or amend this guidance as appropriate and necessary in the interest of public health and patient protection,” the statement added.

READ STATEMENT BELOW:



