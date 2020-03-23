As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered closure of beaches in the country until further notice.

The tourism sector regulator with support from the security will patrol the beaches to ensure strict adherence.

“The GTA with the support of the National Security and the Ghana Police Service will begin the patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to ensure compliance with the closure order,” a statement said.

The Authority appealed to the general public to comply as government works to ensure safety of citizens.

