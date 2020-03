Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has revealed arrangements by the House to relocate parliamentary.

Legislative sessions will now be moved to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The decision, according to Mr Oquaye forms part of measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among Members of Parliament.

The Speaker, addressing the House, requested that members of parliament leave a seat in-between them when seated.

