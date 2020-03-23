Actress and entrepreneur, Nana Ama McBrown, has posted a photo where she is seen enjoying the warm embrace of her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The couple are bent on publicly displaying their love and affection to prove to the world how lucky they are to have each other.

In the latest photo posted by the popular actress on her Twitter page, she could be seen all happy with smiles as her husband hugged her.

It is unclear where the photo was taken but their outfit suggests they could have captured the memory at a joyous occasion.

She captioned the photo “Ma other half, The Mensah’s #Brimm”.

Below is the post: