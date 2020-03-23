The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has deployed about 500 personnel for the Covid-19 disinfection exercise carried out in over 1,000 markets in Greater Accra Region on Monday.

The exercise, which was announced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, is to help enhance hygienic conditions in the markets amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News during a deployment exercise, Brigadier General Nsiah, General Officer Commanding, Southern Command Ghana Army, said the team will work in partnership with Zoomlion.

He explained members have been detailed to ensure safety amid the exercise while others ensure security of goods and property at the market centers.

Other members are also expected to monitor the exercise and provide comprehensive reports.

“This is an important national assignment and we will not let ourselves down. We will ensure the smooth flow of the exercise so we want to ensure Ghanaians’ trust in us is not misplaced,” he assured.