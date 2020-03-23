(VIDEO): COVID-19 disinfection underway at the Mallam-Atta Market. pic.twitter.com/WDdatyD4Pq — Adom TV (@adom_tv) March 23, 2020

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun its fumigation exercise in over 1000 markets in the business capital Accra as traders are away.

The exercise according to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is to help enhance hygienic conditions in the markets amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some on-lookers in the market

A visit to the Mallam Atta market and other markets in Accra revealed the readiness of personnel for the exercise.

The personnel were captured in their protecting equipment ranging from nose masks, gloves and their overcoats.

About 500 Military personnel have also been deployed to support the exercise.

Fumigation personnel in the PPE’s

Meanwhile, the markets would be closed down on March 23, 2020 and be reopened the next day for normal business to continue.