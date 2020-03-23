Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo Sika, who is also the Chief Executive (CEO) of Masquerade Club in Takoradi has donated food items, among other products to some challenged-students of Twin City Special School.

The musician based in Takoradi has been giving back to the society in many cases and his recent one is to carve smiles on the faces of these children amidst the coronavirus pandemic causing fear among some of them.

Nhyiraba Kojo donate items to Twin City Special School

In the video, he was seen dancing with them, whereas, the background showed the items he delivered to them.

The musician who doubles as a businessman will soon be launching his masquerade club which is dubbed NK City Masquerades and has already registered over 2000 members and still counting.