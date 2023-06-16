Benevolence is a gift of God. Tsvhis is according to famous artiste and business mogul, Nhyiraba Kojo after paying for the freedom of 12 inmates .

Under his NK City Foundation, he footed the bills for the 12 men who were detained at the Sekondi-Takoradi prisons.

According to Nhyiraba Kojo, the inmates were being held for failure to pay court fines and other petty charges.

He shared visuals of the moment their face lit with smiles as they saw the earth outside the four corners of the prison walls.

The ‘Turn Around’ crooner who was very much aware of financial challenges of the inmates rewarded them with capital to put their lives back on track.

He also took them shopping after which they headed straight to the beach for spiritual purification.

To celebrate their emancipation, Nhyiraba Kojo organized a feast and the gestures of the inmate while munching a bowl of jollof indicated relief and excitement.

Click to watch videos: