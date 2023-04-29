Lawyer for Nhyiraba Kojo Philip Fiifi Buckman has indicated that his client will soon be released to reunite with his family.

Nhyiraba Kojo, a popular Hip Life musician and owner of the NK City Nightclub at Fijai in Takoradi, has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by a Sekondi Commercial High Court.

He was jailed on the grounds of a contempt in a case filed by four residents of Fijai over noise from his nightclub, situated in the same area.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman indicated that Nhyiraba Kojo complied with the initial directive of the court, asking him to reduce the noise levels of his nightclub but attempts to retrieve the needed document to serve as evidence was not successful.

“As the case was being heard, the residents brought an injunction asking the court to stop Nhyiraba Kojo from operating his nightclub, but we opposed it,” he said.

“They later agreed that the noise should be reduced within 30 days. The court also informed us to present a report indicating the noise has been reduced.

“We have worked on reducing the noise level and people can even see that most of his speakers have been removed. We were working on the official report to be presented to the court, but there were challenges in obtaining it from the Assembly. So we could not send it to the court within the 30 days given. That is why the court decided to punish him,” Mr Buckman indicated.

According to him, the court has promised to release Nhyiraba Kojo anytime the report is presented.

He adds that they are working to retrieve the report from the assembly by Tuesday.

“But the good news is that, the court is ready to release him anytime we present the report. We are busily working on it and believe it will be ready by Tuesday, and he will be released from jail. But I must tell you that Nhyiraba Kojo is not bothered because he is not in jail due to robbery or anything bad. We believe he will soon return,” he indicated.

