A Sekondi Commercial High Court has convicted Ghanaian Hiplife musician and owner of NK City Nightclub, Nhyiraba Kojo for contempt of court.

The court presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava who imposed the 30-day sentence said Nhyiraba Kojo had failed to comply with an interlocutory injunction order to stop noise pollution from his nightclub and install soundproofing.

The musician was found guilty of contempt by the court and ordered to serve the full 30-day sentence unless he can purge himself of the contempt.

According to the report, the case was filed by three residents of Fijai who complained about the noise emanating from the nightclub.

Despite the court order, Nhyiraba Kojo failed to comply, leading to his sentencing.

Noise pollution continues to pose a significant risk in many cities across Ghana and environmental agencies have consistently warned individuals and businesses to take steps to minimize their impact on their communities which have sometimes fallen on deaf ears.

A well-known figure in the entertainment industry in Ghana, Nhyiraba Kojo and his NK City Nightclub has carved a niche as a popular spot located at Fijai-Takoradi in the Western Region.

Counsel for the petitioners, Pamela Arvoh-Mensah of Owusu Ankomah Arvoh Mensah, Dzigba and Associates, confirmed the court’s decision and explained that Nhyiraba Kojo could avoid serving the full sentence if he complies with the court order.

Born, Rashid Joseph, the Ghanaian musician and businessman is well known for his 2011 hit song titled “Turn Around” alongside Dr Cryme.

He is a serial entrepreneur with numerous business ventures.

