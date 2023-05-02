Five days after the Sekondi Commercial Court imprisoned a popular hiplife musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, for 30 days, he is yet to be released from the Sekondi Prisons.

The musician was sentenced for contempt of court in a case filed by four residents of Fijai on noise from his nightclub.

His counsel, Philip Fiifi Buckman, says his client is having difficulties purging himself.

The lawyer, while speaking to Citi News, indicated that Nhyiraba Kojo had already carried out the demands of the court to install soundproof facilities at his NK City nightclub even before he was sent to prison.

He added that, his client could not file a report of completion at the court within time due to bureaucracy from the EPA and the Environmental Health Office of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

“What the court asked him to do with regard to the substantive matter was done but because he couldn’t meet the deadline, the court found him guilty of contempt. It has become difficult because of bureaucracy from state institutions.”

The court presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava sentenced him to imprisonment following Nhyiraba Kojo’s failure to observe an interlocutory injunction order by the court for him to stop the noise at the nightclub, ensure soundproof installation at the NK City Nightclub and submit a report to the court.

The petitioners are Edmund Sampana Dienorng, Nicholas Imbeah and Samuel Kofi Dzukey.

