Dancehall King Shatta Wale has reacted to the release of his colleague Stonebwoy’s album, but not in a way fans were expecting.

For an artiste always preaching unity and brotherliness, hopes were that Shatta Wale will help promote the album, but he is rather fighting Stonebwoy’s Twitter fans.

Since the release of the album, comparisons have been flying out over who has more Dancehall prowess between Stonebwoy and Shatta and who is a better lyricist.

The victory seems to be going to the camp of Stonebwoy, forcing SM fans to hop to Shatta’s defence.

In reaction, Shatta Wale has warned his fans to stop trashing Stonebwoy’s album and desist from engaging themselves in any fan war.

He further tweeted that “if his [Stonebwoy] fans don’t have sense to stop the comparison, leave them.”

NO SM FANS SHD TRASH STONEBWOYS ALBUM



IF HIS FANS DONT HAVE SENSE TO STOP THE COMPARISON LEAVE THEM..



Any trash tweet from an SM fan to stonebwoys album will chop block ..



Forget that waste of time life ✊#MaaliAlbum — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 28, 2023

Shatta Wale stated emphatically that he will block any fan he sees trashing Stonebwoy’s album and cease to associate with them.

He used the opportunity to promote his Maali album at the expense of Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension studio project.