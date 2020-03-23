A major disinfection exercise is taking place throughout the country on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The exercise, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has explained, is to help enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise is being held simultaneously in at least 1,000 market centres across the country.

The government has directed traders not to open businesses today to allow for uninterrupted exercise.

They will, however, return to normal business on Tuesday, March 24.