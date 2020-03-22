Some students of Obuasi Secondary Technical School’s robotics team, along with their teacher, have manufactured a hand sensitive veronica bucket.

The invention is to encourage constant hand washing after the country’s recorded coronavirus cases rose from 2 to 24 in 11 days.

Demonstrating how it works, one of the students placed his hand underneath the tap and water began flowing.

Immediately he finished washing his hands and pulled away, the water stopped running.

“This is a COVID-19 prevention electronic bucket…the main aim of designing this bucket is to allow people to avoid touching tap of the bucket since the virus can be transferred when an infected person touches the bucket,” he said in the video.

Watch the video below:



