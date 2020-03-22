Husband of Communications Minister, Sam Ekufful, has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to his wife.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufful announced the outcome of the test in a post on her timeline on Facebook, Sunday.

“Suspected Covid-19 specimen for SAM EKUFFUL submitted on 21/03/2020 tested NEGATIVE for SARS-COV-2 virus,” she wrote.

Mr. Ekufful went into self-isolation last week after he arrived from the UK.

“We leave his food at the door. If we want to talk to him, we stand at a safe distance away and talk to him, we wave him, he’s okay,” the Ablekuma West MP told Joy News.

She added, “It is necessary if we want the COVID-19 pandemic to end. He can’t chat with the kids or sit in the living room you can’t sit in our living room. It is like a self-imposed house arrest.”

The nervousness is now over after the test came out negative. Mrs. Owusu-Ekufful expressed appreciation to those who showed concern for her family.

Ghana’s latest COVID-19 updates

The Ghana Health Service on Sunday confirmed, the number of active cases to 23.

Among the confirmed cases, 17 are of Ghanaian nationality and seven other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the United Kingdom.

One person, a Lebanese trader based in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi, has, however, died.

According to the health officials, the 61-year-old had “underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19.”