Pharmaceutical company, Ernest Chemists limited (ECL), has donated medical supplies to the two main designated hospitals for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Tema General Hospital, were supplied with examination gloves, exyzal disinfectants, Dextrose 5% infusion, Rubbing Alcohol, multivitamins and hand sanitisers.

The ECL, which is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, presented these supplies to the health facilities in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the country.

The donations were made simultaneously at both hospitals on Saturday, March 20, 2020.

The Human Resource Manager of ECL, Mr Solomon Ohene Owusu, who presented the items to the hospitals said that the ECL believed in leading by example so “in the wake of COVID-19 we are here to donate these items to support in the fight against the pandemic.”

He mentioned that the fight of the pandemic was a collective effort which involved the public, government and health officials.

He, therefore, urged the public to observe strictly the preventive measures declared by the Ghana Health Service and the government to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The fight against the pandemic is for us all as we ECL will continue to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians throughout the period of the pandemic by providing quality and affordable medicines at all our outlets and through our extensive distribution network”, he added.

Fight for all

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked the company for its kind gesture adding that “the donation was one that was timely and was much appreciated”.

He explained that the items donated were things that were needful to provide service to the public which were in short supply and highly expensive too.

“The fight of COVID-19 is a fight by all and for all of us to get involved and keep pushing till the pandemic comes to an end”, he said.

He also appealed to the public, corporate bodies and individuals who were in the position to help provide the essential health needs to health facilities to do so in order to help eradicate COVID-19 from Ghana.