Following the COVID-19 scourge across the globe, the management of Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) has contributed their quota to combat the spread.

As part of its efforts, VLTC provided veronica bucket with liquid soap and other preventive kits for commuters within the Oti River banks.

MORE

The commuters, who use the ferry at the banks, were required to wash their hands before getting on board.

Also, some workers at Dambai landing site were presented with similar items and a visit by Joy News team confirmed the kits were being put to effective use.