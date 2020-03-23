Polytank, a subsidiary of Mohinani Group, has pledged its support as Ghana joins the world to observe World Water Day.

This year’s event under the theme ‘Water and Climate Change’ seeks to explore the relationship between water and climate change and how each affects the other in the world.

As part of Sustainable Development Goal six which mandates all countries to have adequate and potable drinking water, Polytank has invested in infrastructural developments by building a factory in Ashanti region to bring its products closer to the customers without shortages or delay.

Polytank is also committed to improving access of potable water to marginalised groups and institutions in the country.

The industry has also pledged to protect the environment by reducing pollution and introduction of a recycling system.

As the world celebrates Water Day, Polytank is calling on all stekeholders to double their efforts in removing obstacles that hinder sustainable water and its management.