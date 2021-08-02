Actress, Habiba Sinare’s foundation aids Tamale Teaching Hospital’s NICU with a Polytank

Actress and founder of Mama Mariam’s Mother and Children Care Foundation, Habiba Sinare, has donated a Polytank to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to connect their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) department.

According to the management of the department, the NICU has been without a water facility over the years, adding that, this has been a major issue affecting newborn babies and their mothers.

With the help of Mama Mariam’s foundation, there is a stable and potable water supply present in the NICU department.

Speaking after the donation, Miss Sinare said she was happy to contribute to the department’s endeavour to save lives of newborn babies and also happy to make work efficient for the staff

“I must say I feel extremely happy doing this for my little angels,” she said.

She further explained that: “Water is life. This will give the department full water supply anytime; reducing infections in the NICU department and of course easy and effective flow of medical staff activities.”

She congratulated staff at the NICU department of Tamale Teaching Hospital for their amazing works.

“You are doing extensively well. And your rewards are with the Almighty,” she added.

She expressed her thanks to God and the staff of the hospital for the privilege accorded her to be in a position to support the needs of the less-privileged in society.

A senior staff of the hospital, who supervised the installation of the water system from its inception, also thanked Ms Mariam for the kindhearted gesture and prayed for her to get more opportunities in life to be in a good position to help the needy in society.

The Foundation’s priority is to give love, give out and change lives. It also pursues a world where everyone in deprived areas across the country has the opportunity to good health, quality education, and aiding vocational skills.

The vision of the Foundation is to change the future by implementing sustainable programmes that will improve the reception to opportunities and lifesaving services.

She has four phenomenal values which include empowering others, development, activating leaders and compassion.

Mama Mariam Foundation is scheduling to roll out these life-changing projects; clean drinking water in the next year for the rural communities in the northern sector.

She urged people who want to support the foundation to do so through her social media handles and the Foundation’s website.