Embattled former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, says he remains a loyal member of the party.

According to him, he has under no circumstances acted contrary to the party’s constitution.

His comment comes on the back of his expulsion from the party on July 28, 2021.

A letter, signed by his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the former Presidential Spokesperson was found guilty of “misconduct” and “anti-party behaviour” by the Disciplinary Committee, a decision upheld by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

“The FEC, acting in compliance with Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter said.

But in a letter of response dated August 2, 2021, Mr Anyidoho said he did not receive any official correspondence on all the allegations.

He argued he did not have any history of indiscipline per the records of the party, hence, he is demanding information on these, particularly the ‘expulsion letter’.

“Please treat this letter as very urgent Sir,” he said in a letter addressed to Mr Nketia.

Read the full statement below: